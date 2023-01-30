Mexico's finance ministry to work with Pemex on debt

Adds background

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry will work with state-owned oil company Pemex to identify its room to maneuver on debt, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said in a press conference on Monday.

Pemex's debt amounts to $105 billion, from which it has to pay amortizations linked to bonds of about $8 million this year.

The government official said high oil prices are helping the firm's performance, but there is no single way to support it.

Mexico's government plans to maintain Pemex's shared profit tax at 40% in 2023 and 2024, after being reduced from 65% in the last years.

