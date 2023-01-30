Mexico's finance ministry to work with Pemex on debt

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry will work with state-owned oil company Pemex to identify its room to maneuver on debt, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said in a press conference on Monday.

The government official said high oil prices are helping the firm's performance, but there is no single way to support it.

Mexico's government plans to maintain Pemex's shared profit tax at 40% in 2023 and 2024.

