US Markets

Mexico's finance ministry to work with Pemex on debt

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

January 30, 2023 — 01:51 pm EST

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry will work with state-owned oil company Pemex to identify its room to maneuver on debt, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said in a press conference on Monday.

The government official said high oil prices are helping the firm's performance, but there is no single way to support it.

Mexico's government plans to maintain Pemex's shared profit tax at 40% in 2023 and 2024.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.