Mexico's finance ministry says supply side shocks to limit growth

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said that supply side shocks would limit economic growth and said he didn't believe the country was in "stagflation," or a period of weak growth paired with high inflation.

