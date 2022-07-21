Mexico's finance ministry issues 15 bln peso sustainable bond

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry said on Thursday it issued a 15 billion peso sustainable bond with a demand 4.4 times higher than the amount placed.

The move strengthens the expansion of sustainable local debt in Mexico, which has increased by more than 300% since 2019, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

