Mexico's finance ministry announces Q3 debt issuance calendar

Noe Torres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry on Thursday announced its third-quarter calendar for debt issuances, saying it would decrease the average amounts to be auctioned for so-called 10, 20 and 30 years M bonds.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

