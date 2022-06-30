Mexico's finance ministry announces Q3 debt issuance calendar

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry on Thursday announced its third-quarter calendar for debt issuances, saying it would decrease the average amounts to be auctioned for so-called 10, 20 and 30 years M bonds.

