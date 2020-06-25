Mexico's finance minister tests positive for coronavirus

Adds details about Mexico's coronavirus pandemic

MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera on Thursday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the most high-profile member of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government to fall sick from the virus.

Herrera said on Twitter that he had only "minor" symptoms from the novel coronavirus, which has hammered Mexico's economy and brought life to a standstill for many months.

"From this moment I will be in quarantine, and continue working from my house," Herrera said.

Mexico has in recent weeks darted up the list of the world's countries most affected by the coronavirus, with Lopez Obrador's government facing criticism for its handling of the pandemic.

Mexico has registered a total of 196,847 known coronavirus cases and 24,324 deaths.

