Mexico's Femsa to sell stake in Jetro for $1.4 bln- statement

May 31, 2023 — 09:42 am EDT

(Adds share moves, background on Femsa's latest moves)

MEXICO CITY, May 31 (Reuters) - Mexican retail and bottling giant Femsa said Wednesday it had reached a "definitive" agreement to sell its stake in Jetro Restaurant Depot for $1.4 billion.

The transaction will close in the second quarter of this year, when it will receive $467 million upfront, with the final chunk paid in the subsequent two years, it added in a statement.

Shares in Femsa were up 4% in early trading.

The sale comes as part of Femsa's new strategy, announced in February, to concentrate on its core retail and bottling businesses.

Similarly, the company announced earlier this week it was selling $3.63 billion worth of its

shares in Heineken

, the second share offering in its divestment of the Dutch holding.

The bid to simplify Femsa's operations will ultimately give it bandwidth to develop new projects and alleviate its share price, analysts said at the time. (Reporting by Raul Cortes and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Valentine Hilaire) ((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MEXICO FEMSA/ (UPDATE 1)

