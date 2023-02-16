Mexico's FEMSA to launch $3.5 bln share, notes offer in Heineken divestment bid

Updates with detail into offer

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexican bottling and retail conglomerate FEMSA will offer a total of 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in common shares and unsecured notes in Dutch beer giant Heineken as it looks to divest from the company, FEMSA said Thursday.

Heineken, as well as an investment vehicle controlled by the Heineken family, are expected to participate in the offering, FEMSA added in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange.

Heineken has committed to repurchasing around a billion euros worth of its shares, both Heineken and FEMSA said Thursday.

FEMSA, which saw its own share prices rise near 9% around midday Thursday, had announced plans to divest its stake in the world's second-largest brewer the day before.

It has previously reported a 14.8% combined stake in the Heineken Group, in which the Heineken family holds just over 50%. The offer announced Thursday intends to sell off around 6% of FEMSA's stake in the brewing group.

Analysts at Actinver Research estimated, based on Wednesday's closing prices, that the total divestment - which aims to help cut debt and fuel growth - would fetch FEMSA some $7.7 billion, roughly a quarter of its market value.

The final prices in the share and notes offering will be determined and announced Friday, FEMSA said. The firm will also hold a call Friday to give more detail into the divestment.

($1 = 0.9355 euros)

