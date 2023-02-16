Mexico's FEMSA to launch $3.5 bln share, notes offer in Heineken divestment bid

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexican bottling and retail conglomerate FEMSA will offer a total of 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in common shares and unsecured notes in Dutch beer giant Heineken, as it looks to divest from the company, FEMSA said Thursday.

Heineken, as well as an investment vehicle controlled by the Heineken family, are expected to participate in the offering, FEMSA added in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange.

($1 = 0.9355 euros)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

