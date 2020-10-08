Mexico's Femsa to acquire chain from Chile's SMU for $54 mln

US Markets

Mexican retailer Femsa said on Thursday one of its subsidiaries had reached a deal with Chilean peer SMU S.A. to acquire its OK Market store chain for about 43.5 billion Chilean pesos ($54.49 million).

The transaction is subject to confirmatory due diligence, the signing of definitive agreements and regulatory and anti-trust approvals, the Mexican company said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close during 2021.

($1 = 798.3500 Chilean pesos)

