Mexico's FEMSA swings to profit in Q4

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa on Monday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 6.7 billion pesos ($328 million), up from a net loss of 1.2 billion pesos recorded in the year-earlier period, boosted by a higher operating profit and a decrease in net interest expenses.

Quarterly revenue for the company rose 16.3% year over year, helped by growth in all of its business units, the company said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter rose to 23.4 billion pesos, in line with the Refinitiv estimate of 23.07 billion pesos.

The company's subsidiary, Coca-Cola FEMSA, reported an 82.8% increase in quarterly net profit last week. The company's chief executive, John Santa Maria, attributed the rise to increased sales across Latin America in the quarterly earnings report.

Barclay's said in a mid-January analysis that Femsa was positioned well in 2022.

Shares in Femsa FMSAUBD.MX were down over 2.5%, in line with the more than 1% fall in Mexico's main stock index.

($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

