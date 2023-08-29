News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's Femsa seals $1.7 bln deal with BradyIFS for joint platform

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

August 29, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Raul Cortez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa FEMSAUBD.MX said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with U.S. distributor Bradyifs to create a supply platform for cleaning products, food disposable and packaging in the United States.

In a statement, Femsa said it will receive $1.7 billion in cash and will hold 37% stake on the platform.

(Reporting by Raul Cortez; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.