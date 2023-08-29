Mexico's Femsa seals $1.7 bln deal with BradyIFS for joint platform

MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa FEMSAUBD.MX said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with U.S. distributor Bradyifs to create a supply platform for cleaning products, food disposable and packaging in the United States.

In a statement, Femsa said it will receive $1.7 billion in cash and will hold 37% stake on the platform.

(Reporting by Raul Cortez; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

