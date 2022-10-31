Mexico's FEMSA rules out new geographic expansion for time being

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer FEMSA does not expect to expand the number of geographies it operates in for the time being, an executive at the company said Monday.

FEMSA expanded to Europe earlier this month with the purchase of Swiss kiosk operator Valora, but is not eying other markets at the moment, chief corporate officer Francisco Camacho said in a call with analysts.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry, Edited by Isabel Woodford)

