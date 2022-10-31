US Markets
Mexico's FEMSA rules out new geographic expansion for time being

Kylie Madry Reuters
Edited by Isabel Woodford Reuters
Mexican bottler and retailer FEMSA does not expect to expand the number of geographies it operates in for the time being, an executive at the company said Monday.

FEMSA expanded to Europe earlier this month with the purchase of Swiss kiosk operator Valora, but is not eying other markets at the moment, chief corporate officer Francisco Camacho said in a call with analysts.

