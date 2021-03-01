Mexico's Femsa reports Q4 net loss of $62 million, hampered by new wave of pandemic

Adds quotes from CEO

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 1 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Femsa on Monday reported a net loss of 1.2 billion pesos ($62 million) in the fourth quarter, after a fierce new wave of coronavirus infections slowed sales at Femsa's gas stations and vast chain of Oxxo convenience stores.

"A new wave of COVID cases and virus variants brought more stringent operating restrictions and again hampered customer mobility," Femsa's Chief Executive Eduardo Padilla said in the company's report.

"Short-term uncertainty levels remain high, but we anticipate an eventual recovery to take hold on the back of broad vaccination efforts and a pandemic that gradually cedes ground to normalcy as the year advances," he added.

The Monterrey-based bottler and retailer FEMSAUBD.MX posted revenue of 130.3 billion pesos, down 1.5% from the fourth quarter in 2019.

(1 U.S. dollar = 19.9500 pesos)

