Mexico's Femsa reports fall in 1st-qtr net profit to $224 million

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Femsa on Thursday reported a net profit of 4.57 billion pesos ($223.6 million) in the first quarter, down more than 40% from the same period last year.

The Monterrey-based bottler and retailer FEMSAUBD.MX posted revenue of 124.5 billion pesos, up 1.8% from the January-to-March period a year ago.

($1= 20.4200 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

