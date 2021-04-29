Mexico's Femsa reports fall in 1st-qtr net profit to $224 million

US Markets

Mexican conglomerate Femsa on Thursday reported a net profit of 4.57 billion pesos ($223.6 million) in the first quarter, down more than 40% from the same period last year.

The Monterrey-based bottler and retailer FEMSAUBD.MX posted revenue of 124.5 billion pesos, up 1.8% from the January-to-March period a year ago.

($1= 20.4200 pesos at end-March)

