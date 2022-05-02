US Markets

Mexico's FEMSA reports 12.7% drop in Q1 earnings, revenue grows

Noe Torres Reuters
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa posted a 12.7% decrease in first-quarter net profit Monday, tallying 3.99 billion pesos ($200 million) as it was hurt by the depreciation of the Mexican peso.

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa FMSAUBD.MX posted a 12.7% decrease in first-quarter net profit Monday, tallying 3.99 billion pesos ($200 million) as it was hurt by the depreciation of the Mexican peso.

Quarterly revenue for the company rose 18.6% year-over-year to 147.6 billion pesos driven by a growth in all of its business units.

The company's subsidiary, Coca-Cola FEMSA, reported a 14.6% increase in quarterly revenue last week. The company attributed the gains to volume growth and price initiatives in its earnings report.

Femsa and Coca-Cola Femsa were named some of the most-attractive shares on Mexico's main stock exchange for 2022 in a March analysts note from Mexico's Monex.

($1 = 19.8911 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire, Writing by Kylie Madry)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

