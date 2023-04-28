News & Insights

Mexico's FEMSA Q1 revenues surge, driven by Oxxo store sales

April 28, 2023 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's FESMA FMSAUBD.MX, which controls one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers and a string of convenience store chains, posted a 22% jump in its first-quarter revenue Friday, driven by strong sales in Oxxo stores and fintech services growth.

Same-store-sales in FEMSA's Oxxo convenience stores across Latin America grew 18.3%.

On the back of the company's one-off sale of their stake in Dutch beer giant Heineken, the firm's net profit surged more than eight times in the period to 50.3 billion pesos ($2.8 billion).

In February, FEMSA announced plans to focus on its core operations, and to divest from its stake in Heineken.

The company's subsidiary, Coca-Cola FEMSA, reported a 35% bump in quarterly net income on Wednesday, following strong growth in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala and Uruguay.

($1 = 18.0201 pesos by end-March)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

