Mexico's Femsa posts third-quarter profit dip on peso strength, discontinued ops

(Updates with additional detail)
MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and
retailer Femsa
Femsa said profits were boosted by higher operational income, an exchange-rate bump and a decrease in net interest expenses. However, they were offset by the appreciation of the Mexican peso compared to the dollar and a drop in income from discontinued operations, which included Femsa's previous stake in Heineken.
Quarterly revenue rose 19% to 188.1 billion pesos ($10.79 billion) in the July-to-September period, nevertheless missing the LSEG consensus of 199.7 billion pesos.
Femsa's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, for the quarter rose 15% to 25.37 billion pesos.
Same-store sales in FEMSA's Oxxo stores across Latin America grew 15%.
($1 = 17.4279 Mexican pesos at end-September) (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland) ((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: FEMSA RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.