Mexico's Femsa posts bulkier profit as its adds more convenience stores

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa FEMSAUBD.MX on Thursday posted a second-quarter net profit up 18%, helped by an expansion of its Oxxo convenience stores across Latin America and a boost in same-store sales.

Femsa, which is selling its stakes in Dutch brewing giant Heineken HEIN.AS and Jetro Restaurant Depot as it looks to focus on its retail and bottling businesses, reported a net profit of 6.16 billion pesos ($360 million) for the April to June period.

Quarterly revenues also rose 18% year-on-year to 198.22 billion pesos, slightly below the Refinitiv estimate of 199.745 billion pesos, with the company citing growth across its business units, particularly in its convenience and gas store division.

Revenues from Oxxo stores, ubiquitous in Mexico, rose 20% across Latin America helped by stronger same-store sales and further expansion.

The company's fintech arm, meanwhile, Spin by Oxxo, more than doubled its user base from a year earlier, reaching 7.6 million users.

"The second quarter results announced today represent an example of the organic growth potential we have before us," said interim Chief Executive Jose Antonio Fernandez, who is set to hold the post until a replacement is found.

Former CEO Daniel Rodriguez announced his resignation earlier in July for health reasons.

Femsa's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, for the quarter rose 16% to 27.13 billion pesos.

Earlier this week, the company's Coca-Cola FEMSA KOFUBL.MX bottling subsidiary reported a slight increase in quarterly net income as it shifted increased volumes and the appreciation of the Mexican peso had mixed effect.

($1 = 17.1156 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Sarah Morland and Alistair Bell)

