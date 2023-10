MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa FEMSAUBD.MX posted a 9% year-on-year fall in its third-quarter net profit on Friday, hitting 9.74 billion pesos.

Revenue for the company rose 19% in the July-to-September period to reach 188.095 billion pesos.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.