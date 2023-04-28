Mexico's FEMSA posts 760% jump in Q1 earnings

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX, which controls one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers and a string of convenience store chains, posted a 760.6% surge in its first-quarter net profit Friday, hitting 50.3 billion pesos ($2.8 billion).

Revenue for the company rose 22% in the period to 180.01 billion pesos.

($1 = 18.0201 pesos by end-March)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

