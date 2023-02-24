Mexico's FEMSA posts 28% slide in Q4 earnings

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexican firm FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX, which controls one of the world's largest Coca-Cola bottlers and a large convenience store chain, posted a 28% drop in fourth-quarter net profit Friday, falling to 4.82 billion pesos ($247 million).

Company revenue reached 186.47 billion pesos in the period, a 23% year-over-year increase.

($1 = 19.5089 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres. Editing by Jane Merriman)

