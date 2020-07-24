Mexico's Femsa posts $509 mln loss amid coronavirus toll on Oxxo stores, gas station

(Adds details from earnings report)

MONTERREY, July 24 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Femsa on Friday reported a net loss of 11.7 billion pesos ($509.3 million) in the second quarter, after steep drops in sales at its gas stations and vast chain of Oxxo convenience stores due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Monterrey-based bottler and retailer posted revenue in the April to June period of 114.5 billion pesos, down 11% from the second quarter last year.

The company also registered a tax payment of 8.8 billion pesos it had announced in May, cutting into quarterly profits. A year earlier, Femsa logged net profit of 5.64 billion pesos.

Revenues for Femsa's gas stations fell 49%, as stay-at-home measures reduced mobility. Oxxo sales declined 8%, hit by a nearly 25% drop in store traffic driven by lockdown measures as well as "significant" beer shortages, the company said.

The only Femsa business that grew was its pharmacy unit, with a 2.5% revenue increase, due to sustained demand.

Chief Executive Eduardo Padilla described the quarter as "challenging" and said the outlook was still uncertain.

"We are seeing a very tentative recovery that will probably take a long time," he said in a statement accompanying results. ($1= 22.9570 pesos at end-June) (Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener and Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;)) Keywords: MEXICO FEMSA/ (UPDATE 1)

