US Markets

Mexico's Femsa posts $509 mln loss amid coronavirus toll on Oxxo stores, gas station

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Mexican conglomerate Femsa on Friday reported a net loss of 11.7 billion pesos ($509.3 million) in the second quarter, after steep drops in sales at its gas stations and vast chain of Oxxo convenience stores due to the coronavirus crisis.

(Adds details from earnings report)

MONTERREY, July 24 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Femsa on Friday reported a net loss of 11.7 billion pesos ($509.3 million) in the second quarter, after steep drops in sales at its gas stations and vast chain of Oxxo convenience stores due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Monterrey-based bottler and retailer posted revenue in the April to June period of 114.5 billion pesos, down 11% from the second quarter last year.

The company also registered a tax payment of 8.8 billion pesos it had announced in May, cutting into quarterly profits. A year earlier, Femsa logged net profit of 5.64 billion pesos.

Revenues for Femsa's gas stations fell 49%, as stay-at-home measures reduced mobility. Oxxo sales declined 8%, hit by a nearly 25% drop in store traffic driven by lockdown measures as well as "significant" beer shortages, the company said.

The only Femsa business that grew was its pharmacy unit, with a 2.5% revenue increase, due to sustained demand.

Chief Executive Eduardo Padilla described the quarter as "challenging" and said the outlook was still uncertain.

"We are seeing a very tentative recovery that will probably take a long time," he said in a statement accompanying results. ($1= 22.9570 pesos at end-June) (Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener and Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;)) Keywords: MEXICO FEMSA/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular