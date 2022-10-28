Mexico's FEMSA narrows Q3 earnings on increased costs

Updates with additional information

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa FMSAUBD.MX posted a drop in third-quarter net profit Friday, down 23.8% from a year ago as operating costs jumped.

Quarterly revenue rose 20.5% year-on-year to 171.66 billion pesos ($8.66 billion), driven by increased sales across its different markets, though that was offset by rising costs.

Companies in which Femsa has controlling stakes, including Dutch beermaker Heineken HEIN.AS and Brazilian convenience store chain Raizen RAIZ4.SA , also took hits in the quarter, Femsa said.

Core earnings (or EBITDA) for the quarter rose 14.4% to 23.20 billion pesos.

The company's subsidiary Coca-Cola FEMSA reported an 18% bump in quarterly revenue Monday as it shifted larger volumes across all its markets.

($1 = 19.8170 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres; Editing by Franklin Paul and David Holmes)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

