Mexico's FEMSA focuses back on retail, bottling with Heineken stake sale

By Kylie Madry

MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mexican retail and bottling giant FEMSA FEMSAUBD.MX is focusing back on its core businesses and digital operations, executives said Friday, after the firm said it would divest its stake in Dutch beer giant Heineken HEIN.AS.

FEMSA said overnight a bond and share offer of Heineken Group would bring in around 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion) and reduce its holding in the company from around 15% to 8%.

"We were pleasantly surprised with the success of the Heineken offer," FEMSA's Chief Financial Officer Eugenio Garza said in a call with analysts, adding the demand may mean FEMSA could fully divest from Heineken sooner than projected.

Shares in FEMSA jumped nearly 9% Thursday after the offer was launched, and maintained gains around midday Friday.

Analysts at Actinver called the news "positive," following investor concerns about FEMSA's plans for the future and "increasing the complexity of the business."

The sale, and bid to simplify FEMSA's operations, will leave it "with plenty firepower to reignite growth," Actinver added.

FEMSA's retail operations, largely comprised of its Oxxo convenience stores, will contribute more than two-thirds of the firm's future revenue and profits, FEMSA said in a presentation.

FEMSA plans to continue opening 800 to 1,000 Oxxo stores a year in Mexico, Chief Executive Daniel Rodriguez said.

The conglomerate is also planning to accelerate its expansion in South America and is eying retail spaces in the United States.

FEMSA is looking for "blank spaces" to move into in the United States and is open to a tie-up with a third party, Rodriguez said, as FEMSA is hesitant to take on the "fuel risk" associated with U.S. convenience stores, which are typically also gas stations.

Along with the Heineken divestment, FEMSA is looking at options for its stake in janitorial supply company Envoy Solutions. That could involve monetizing or distributing shares to shareholders, Garza said.

