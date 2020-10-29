Mexico's Femsa eyes possible acquisitions after comeback from pandemic

Adds details of international growth potential

MONTERREY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Femsa FMSAUBD.MX will again look toward growth opportunities and the potential for small acquisitions, the company said on Thursday after posting a set of improved results in the third quarter.

The Coca-Cola bottler and retailer reported a net profit of 3.22 billion pesos ($145.8 million) in the quarter, rebounding from a second-quarter loss when its gas stations and convenience stores were hammered by pandemic lockdowns.

In a call with analysts, executives of the Monterrey-based company also said they had filed a request with the anti-trust commission in Colombia to start a pilot program to distribute soft drinks and beer together with providers there.

Femsa said that operations in the United States made up about 5% of its market capitalization at present, and that in the best-case scenario that could double over the medium term.

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener and Abraham Gonzalez, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Nick Macfie)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.