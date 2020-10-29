US Markets

Mexico's Femsa eyes possible acquisitions after comeback from pandemic

Mexican conglomerate Femsa will again look toward growth opportunities and the potential for small acquisitions, the company said on Thursday after posting a set of improved results in the third quarter.

MONTERREY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Femsa FMSAUBD.MX will again look toward growth opportunities and the potential for small acquisitions, the company said on Thursday after posting a set of improved results in the third quarter.

The Coca-Cola bottler and retailer reported a net profit of 3.22 billion pesos ($145.8 million) in the quarter, rebounding from a second-quarter loss when its gas stations and convenience stores were hammered by pandemic lockdowns.

In a call with analysts, executives of the Monterrey-based company also said they had filed a request with the anti-trust commission in Colombia to start a pilot program to distribute soft drinks and beer together with providers there.

Femsa said that operations in the United States made up about 5% of its market capitalization at present, and that in the best-case scenario that could double over the medium term.

