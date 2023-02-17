Mexico's FEMSA expects fourth-quarter revenues up 23%

MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mexican retail and bottling conglomerate FEMSA FEMSAUBD.MX expects to post fourth-quarter revenues up 23% from a year earlier, it said in a non-audited preliminary results presentation on Friday.

Revenues should climb to 187 billion pesos ($10.09 billion), while net income is expected to land at 9.26 billion pesos ($499.56 million), FEMSA said. The company is set to report its earnings to Mexico's main stock exchange next week.

($1 = 18.5362 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

