Mexico's Femsa CEO stepping down to focus on cancer treatment

MEXICO CITY, July 10 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer FEMSA's Chief Executive Officer Daniel Rodriguez is stepping down to focus on his colon cancer treatment, according to a company filing published on Monday.

The firm's chairman Jose Antonio Fernandez will become interim CEO.

"After a period of deep reflection, I have made this difficult decision, which I believe is in the best interest of my family and FEMSA," Rodriguez said in the filing.

The company announced in February that Rodriguez was diagnosed with colon cancer and would remain in his post while undergoing treatment.

Rodriguez joined FEMSA in 2015 and led the Femsa Comercio division, including the company's vast chain of Oxxo convenience stores, before becoming CEO.

