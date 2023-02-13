Mexico's Femsa CEO diagnosed with colon cancer, will stay in post while in treatment

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer FEMSA's Chief Executive Officer Daniel Rodriguez was diagnosed with colon cancer and will remain in his post while in treatment, according to a company filing published Monday.

"I have just started my treatment and I am happy to share that, so far, everything has progressed according to plan," Rodriguez shared in a message in the filing.

