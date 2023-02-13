US Markets

Mexico's Femsa CEO diagnosed with colon cancer, will stay in post while in treatment

February 13, 2023 — 05:30 pm EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer FEMSA's Chief Executive Officer Daniel Rodriguez was diagnosed with colon cancer and will remain in his post while in treatment, according to a company filing published Monday.

"I have just started my treatment and I am happy to share that, so far, everything has progressed according to plan," Rodriguez shared in a message in the filing.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.