Mexico's FEMSA CEO Daniel Rodriguez Cofre To Step Down To Focus On Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Mexican Coca-Cola bottler Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. or FEMSA (FMX) in a filing announced that its Chief Executive Officer Daniel Rodriguez Cofre is stepping down from his role to focus on his cancer treatment.

The company's chairman Jose Antonio Fernandez will become interim CEO.

In February, the company had confirmed that Rodriguez was diagnosed with colon cancer, but would remain in his role while undergoing treatment.

Rodriguez now said, "After a period of deep reflection, I have made this difficult decision, which I believe is in the best interest of my family and FEMSA."

He joined FEMSA in 2015 and led the Femsa Comercio division before becoming CEO.

