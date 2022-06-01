Mexico's factories finally in positive territory after 31 months

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in over 2-1/2 years in May as jobs and exports grew, and despite lingering problems in global supply chains and weak demand, a survey showed Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index MXPMIM=ECI rose to 50.6 in May from 49.3 in April.

Importantly, the PMI finally broke above the key 50-threshold that separates growth from contraction which it had remained below since March 2020. During the height of Mexico's pandemic-related lockdowns it fell to a historic low of 35.0 in April 2020.

"The key positive takeaways from the latest set of PMI data were stronger increases in export orders and employment," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Firms that were surveyed underscored higher sales to clients based in the United States and said job creation was mostly linked to the hiring of temporary staff as businesses await a "meaningful and sustained rebound in sales," said De Lima.

However, supply chain hiccups, the second-sharpest rise in input costs since the survey started in early-2011 and weakness on the demand side of the economy weighed on the manufacturing sector.

The survey also showed that goods producers foresee output growth over the coming 12 months, but overall sentiment slipped due to concerns over input availability, issues in the automotive sector, subdued demand and mounting inflationary pressures.

In fact, the Bank of Mexico earlier this month highlighted an increasingly complex inflation outlook as it raised rates, warning it may take "more forceful measures" to tame price pressures.

"Mexican manufacturers continued to report soaring expenses midway through the second quarter, which they associated with rising energy prices amid the war in Ukraine, raw material scarcity and a generally inflated market," said De Lima.

