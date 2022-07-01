Mexico's environment ministry denies permit for Audi solar plant

MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's environment ministry said on Friday it rejected a key environmental permit for a solar power plant German automaker Audi has proposed to build near its factory in the central Mexican state of Puebla.

