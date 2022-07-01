US Markets
Mexico's environment ministry denies permit for Audi solar plant

Kylie Madry
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's environment ministry said on Friday it rejected a key environmental permit for a solar power plant German automaker Audi has proposed to build near its factory in the central Mexican state of Puebla.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

