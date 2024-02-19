News & Insights

Mexico's economy up 2.2% in January from previous year, preliminary estimate shows

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES

February 19, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Ricardo Figueroa and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew 2.2% in January compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday.

Compared to the previous month, the economy likely grew by 0.1%, the agency said.

