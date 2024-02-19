Mexico's economy up 2.2% in January from previous year, preliminary estimate shows

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew 2.2% in January compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday.

Compared to the previous month, the economy likely grew by 0.1%, the agency said.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Natalia Siniawski; editing by Gabriel Araujo)

