Mexico's economy shrank 6.9% y/y in September - preliminary estimate

Abraham Gonzalez Reuters
Mexico's economy contracted by 6.9% in September compared with the same month a year earlier, according to preliminary data released by the national statistics institute (INEGI) on Wednesday.

INEGI said the growth figure drew on preliminary estimates of secondary and tertiary economic activity in Latin America's No. 2 economy. INEGI is due to publish final Mexican growth figures for September on Nov. 26.

Commenting after the release of the data, Jonathan Heath, a board member of the Mexican central bank, said on Twitter that the latest figures suggested the economy had grown by 12% in the third quarter when compared with the previous one.

The coronavirus pandemic pitched Mexico into its sharpest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

