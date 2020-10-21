Mexico's economy shrank 6.9% y/y in September - preliminary estimate

Adds quote from central bank board member

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy contracted by 6.9% in September compared with the same month a year earlier, according to preliminary data released by the national statistics institute (INEGI) on Wednesday.

INEGI said the growth figure drew on preliminary estimates of secondary and tertiary economic activity in Latin America's No. 2 economy. INEGI is due to publish final Mexican growth figures for September on Nov. 26.

Commenting after the release of the data, Jonathan Heath, a board member of the Mexican central bank, said on Twitter that the latest figures suggested the economy had grown by 12% in the third quarter when compared with the previous one.

The coronavirus pandemic pitched Mexico into its sharpest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.