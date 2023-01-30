Mexico's economy seen growing around 2.9%-3% in 2022

Adds comments from deputy finance minister

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew between 2.9% and 3% in 2022, the country's Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said in a press conference on Monday, marking a slowdown from the 5% advance recorded in 2021.

The government official added the country's economy grew 2.9% through November 2022.

Private sector analysts set their 2022 growth estimate for Mexico at 3% in a survey published in December.

Mexico's public debt stood at 49.4% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of last year's fourth quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Mexico's official statistics agency INEGI will publish fourth-quarter GDP data on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.