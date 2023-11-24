News & Insights

Mexico's economy grows slightly above forecasts in third quarter

November 24, 2023 — 07:17 am EST

Written by Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 1.1% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, national statistics agency INEGI said on Friday, slightly above preliminary estimates disclosed by INEGI a month ago and a Refinitiv poll at 0.9%.

The Mexican economy grew 3.3% in the quarter on an annual basis, in line with expectations, according to a Reuters poll.

A breakdown of the GDP figures showed that all sectors grew on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Primary activities such as farming, fishing and mining saw the strongest gain at 2.6%. The secondary sector, which covers manufacturing, grew 1.3% and the tertiary or services sector grew 0.9%.

Central bank governor Victoria Rodriguez has ruled out cuts to the key rate for the rest of 2023, but opened the door for the board to begin discussing possible cuts ahead.

