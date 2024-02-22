Mexico's economy grows in line with forecasts in fourth quarter

Adds more detail

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period, national statistics agency INEGI said on Thursday, in line with preliminary estimates disclosed by INEGI a month ago and a Refinitiv poll of 0.1%.

On an annual basis the Mexican economy grew 2.5% in the quarter, slightly above the expected 2.4%, according to preliminary estimates.

This month Mexico's central bank kept interest rates steady at 11.25% for the seventh straight monetary policy meeting, but hinting that a rate cut was possible at upcoming meetings.

