Mexico's economy grows for third qtr in a row

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy expanded 1% between April and June from the prior three month period, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday, marking the third quarter of consecutive growth and beating forecasts.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was expected to have grown 0.8% in seasonally-adjusted terms in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of analysts found earlier this week.

Year on year, the economy expanded 2.1%, the INEGI data showed.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier this week he was optimistic about the economy, telling reporters he ruled out a recession next year, despite a gloomier outlook for the health of the global economy.

