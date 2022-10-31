Mexico's economy grows 1.0% in the third quarter

Adds details, context

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy expanded between July and September, the fourth consecutive quarter of growth, boosted mainly by the primary sector, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) MXGDQP=ECI rose 1.0% in the third quarter compared to the previous three-month period, slightly above forecasts for a 0.7% increase and up from 0.9% growth in the previous quarter.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier MXGDYP=ECI, Latin America's second largest economy grew 4.2%, the statistics agency added, above projections for 2.8% growth, marking six consecutive quarters of growth.

Mexico's finance ministry on Friday said that economic activity indicators in the third quarter point to annual economic growth of 2.4% in 2022, in line with forecasts.

Following a mission to Mexico, the International Monetary Fund said in early October that Mexico's growth is projected to slow in the next few quarters, even as its fiscal and monetary policy put it in a good position to navigate global turmoil.

INEGI is scheduled to publish final GDP data for the third quarter on Nov. 25.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

