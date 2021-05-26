Mexico's economy grew more in Q1 than first estimated

Adds details about beating preliminary forecasts

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.8% in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday, revising upwards preliminary data published last month that showed the economy expanded only 0.4%.

The statistics agency, INEGI, also slightly revised down to 3.6% the economic decline Mexico suffered in the fourth quarter of 2020. The preliminary data suggested the economy had shrunk 3.8% in the final three months of last year.

In March, Mexico's economy expanded 0.8% from the same period last year. In monthly terms, the economy grew 2.6% from a month earlier, INEGI said.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.