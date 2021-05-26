US Markets

Mexico's economy grew more in Q1 than first estimated

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexico's economy grew 0.8% in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday, revising upwards preliminary data published last month that showed the economy expanded only 0.4%.

Adds details about beating preliminary forecasts

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.8% in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday, revising upwards preliminary data published last month that showed the economy expanded only 0.4%.

The statistics agency, INEGI, also slightly revised down to 3.6% the economic decline Mexico suffered in the fourth quarter of 2020. The preliminary data suggested the economy had shrunk 3.8% in the final three months of last year.

In March, Mexico's economy expanded 0.8% from the same period last year. In monthly terms, the economy grew 2.6% from a month earlier, INEGI said.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular