Mexico's economy grew 0.7% y/y in January - preliminary estimate

Adds details from the stats agency, background

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Mexican economy likely grew by 0.7% in January compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday.

INEGI's figures showed that secondary activities, which include manufacturing, likely expanded by 2.2% in January from a year earlier. Tertiary activities, which comprise the service economy, were seen up a mild 0.1%.

The latest data comes after Mexico's economy contracted for a second straight quarter in the last three-month period of 2021, according to official data published on Jan 31, putting it in a technical recession and joining regional powerhouse Brazil, whose economy fell back into negative territory last year.

Bottlenecks in global supply chains and a lack of private investment have significantly undermined Mexico's recovery from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa, Marion Giraldo and Anthony Esposito; editing by John Stonestreet and Chizu Nomiyama)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.