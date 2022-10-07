Mexico's economic growth to slow in next few quarters- IMF

Adds details on inflation and fuel subsidy, background

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's growth is projected to slow in the next few quarters, despite the country's fiscal and monetary policy putting it in a good position to navigate global turmoil, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement Friday.

Impacts from the coronavirus pandemic and a turbulent global environment could exacerbate long-standing inequality and low growth in Mexico, the IMF said after a mission to the country.

It said Mexico's central bank, known as Banxico, has taken a proactive approach to broad-based inflation by raising interest rates. The bank hiked its key rate last week by 75 basis points to a historic 9.25%.

However, the Fund added that taming annual inflation - which steadied at an estimated 8.7% in September - will likely require further interest rate hikes. Banxico targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

"There is significant uncertainty about the timing, speed, and durability of the downward path for inflation in 2023," the IMF said.

The Fund also judged fiscal measures implemented to mitigate the cost of living as "untargeted."

It estimated that Mexico's fuel subsidy has cost around 1.4% of the country's 2022 gross domestic product (GDP). Mexican President Andrew Manuel Lopez Obrador has argued that inflation would have reached 14% without the subsidies to keep fuel prices down.

The impacts of plans to cushion the blow of higher food prices have so far been "difficult to assess," the IMF said.

Lopez Obrador on Monday rolled out an anti-inflation plan, waiving some regulatory requirements, following a plan in May to stabilize prices for key goods such as rice and toilet paper.

