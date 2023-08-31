Mexico's economic activity will have a growth floor of 2.8% this year -minister

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez said on Thursday that Mexico's economic activity will have a growth floor of 2.8% in 2023.

Speaking before lawmakers of the ruling Morena party, Ramirez also said the Mexican economy will grow 3% this year, and public debt will maintain a "sustainable" path.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.