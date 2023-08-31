News & Insights

Mexico's economic activity will have a growth floor of 2.8% this year -minister

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

August 31, 2023 — 03:14 pm EDT

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez said on Thursday that Mexico's economic activity will have a growth floor of 2.8% in 2023.

Speaking before lawmakers of the ruling Morena party, Ramirez also said the Mexican economy will grow 3% this year, and public debt will maintain a "sustainable" path.

