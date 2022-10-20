Mexico's economic activity likely stagnated in September, estimate shows

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely stagnated in September after two months of expansion, according to a preliminary estimate provided by the national statistics agency on Thursday.

The Economic Activity Indicator (IOAE) did not register any variation compared to the previous month.

For Mexico's secondary sector, which includes manufacturing activities, no monthly variation is expected in September either, while for the tertiary sector, covering services, a 0.1% contraction is anticipated, according to the report.

In August, the indicator, an estimate of the economy's performance prior to the publication of the general IGAE index, forecast economic growth of 0.1%.

On a year-on-year basis, the second largest Latin American economy likely grew by 3.3% in September, according to the statistics agency.

Industrial activity and trade have registered a significant slowdown due to lower industrial activity in the United States and more cautious household consumption in the face of high inflation levels, analysts from Mexico's Actinver noted in a statement.

(Reporting by Noe Torres Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

