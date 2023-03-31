US Markets

Mexico's draft budget sees economy expanding up to 3% this year

March 31, 2023 — 05:38 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, March 31 (Reuters) - The Mexican economy is seen growing between 2.2% and 3.0% this year and then expanding between 1.6% and 3.0% in 2024, as inflation cools, according to a copy of the government's draft budget document seen by Reuters on Friday.

The ministry is set to present the 2024 budget to Congress on Friday.

