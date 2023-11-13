Mexico's CTM union wins worker election at Asiaway auto parts plant

Adds company statement

MEXICO CITY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Workers at Asiaway Automotive Components in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosi have elected the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), one of Mexico's biggest labor organizations, to represent them, the company said on Monday.

"We express our support for the union's self-determination, which is essential for the defense of labor rights and interests," Asiaway said in a statement.

The union election comes after Mexico accepted a request from the U.S. government to probe alleged rights abuses at the plant over union organizing.

In the vote, 17 people selected CTM, while seven people chose independent union La Liga.

The plant currently employs about 35 people, and plans to expand to a workforce of some 2,000 people, a company representative said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

