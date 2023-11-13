News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico's CTM union wins worker election at Asiaway auto parts plant

November 13, 2023 — 02:36 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry and Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Adds company statement

MEXICO CITY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Workers at Asiaway Automotive Components in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosi have elected the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), one of Mexico's biggest labor organizations, to represent them, the company said on Monday.

"We express our support for the union's self-determination, which is essential for the defense of labor rights and interests," Asiaway said in a statement.

The union election comes after Mexico accepted a request from the U.S. government to probe alleged rights abuses at the plant over union organizing.

In the vote, 17 people selected CTM, while seven people chose independent union La Liga.

The plant currently employs about 35 people, and plans to expand to a workforce of some 2,000 people, a company representative said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.