Mexico's Credito Real will fight involuntary Chapter 11 petition
MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's troubled payroll lender Credito Real said in filing to the Mexican stock exchange late Wednesday that it was aware of claims of a filing of an involuntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, which it would fight once the petition was served.
"The Company believes the Involuntary Petition is improper and was filed as a litigation tactic in the U.S. by certain alleged minority creditors to gain leverage in negotiations with the Company," Credito Real said.
(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.