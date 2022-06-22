Mexico's Credito Real will fight involuntary Chapter 11 petition

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's troubled payroll lender Credito Real said in filing to the Mexican stock exchange late Wednesday that it was aware of claims of a filing of an involuntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, which it would fight once the petition was served.

"The Company believes the Involuntary Petition is improper and was filed as a litigation tactic in the U.S. by certain alleged minority creditors to gain leverage in negotiations with the Company," Credito Real said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.