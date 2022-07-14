US Markets

Mexico's Credito Real says commercial court ordered its judicial liquidation

Contributor
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published

A commercial court recognized the dissolution of Mexico's Credito Real and ordered its judicial liquidation, the troubled payroll lender said in a filing on Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - A commercial court recognized the dissolution of Mexico's Credito Real CREAL.MX and ordered its judicial liquidation, the troubled payroll lender said in a filing on Thursday.

Credito Real, reeling from a bond default, in June said it was aiming for an orderly restructuring of its debt.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular