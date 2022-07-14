Mexico's Credito Real says commercial court ordered its judicial liquidation

MEXICO CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - A commercial court recognized the dissolution of Mexico's Credito Real CREAL.MX and ordered its judicial liquidation, the troubled payroll lender said in a filing on Thursday.

Credito Real, reeling from a bond default, in June said it was aiming for an orderly restructuring of its debt.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

