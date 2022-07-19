US Markets
SAN

Mexico's Credito Real requests to enter U.S. Chapter 15 bankruptcy procedure

Contributors
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published

Mexico's Credito Real said on Tuesday it had requested to enter the U.S. Chapter 15 bankruptcy procedure as the company struggles to meet its financial obligations.

MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's Credito Real said on Tuesday it had requested to enter the U.S. Chapter 15 bankruptcy procedure as the company struggles to meet its financial obligations.

In a securities filing, the company also said the Mexican units of Banco Santander SAN.MC and BBVA BBVA.MC requested precautionary measures to secure assets, bank accounts and trust rights in a Mexico City court.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Valentine Hilaire and Kylie Madry)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAN BBVA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular