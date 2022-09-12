Mexico's Credito Real reaches debt agreements with several banks -statement

Adds details from statement, background

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mexican financing company Credito Real said on Monday that it reached debt agreements with several banks, as the firm aims to resolve its financial crisis.

The company said in a statement that the agreements were reached with Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX, BBVA Mexico S.A., Banco Santander Mexico S.A. and Scotiabank Inverlat S.A.

Credito Real said it no longer has any debt with these institutions and assets granted as collateral in their favor were released.

Behaviors that possibly constitute crimes against the company had been reported to authorities, the statement said without giving further details.

The announcement was made five days after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the government would not bail out the firm.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; editing by Cassandra Garrison and Grant McCool)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.